Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 200 pts, Nifty Below 19,500; Titan Rises 3%

Sensex Today: Equity benchmark indices opened with cuts on Friday tracking losses in global markets after strong private jobs data in the US raised rate hike fears. The BSE Sensex fell 155 points to 65,628, and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 46 points to 19,450.

Tech M, Power Grid, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Divi’s Lab, Cipla and Hindalco led losses on the Sensex and Nifty.

On the flip side, Titan, Reliance, Nestle, M&M, HUL, SBI Life and Tata Consumer were among the few frontline gainers.

The broader markets were mixed. The BSE MidCap index fell 0.13 per cent while SmallCap pocket rose 0.22 per cent.

Global Cues

US stocks sold off Thursday after private sector jobs rose by 497,000 for June, more than double the 220,000 Dow Jones consensus estimate, raising bets for a tighter monetary policy by the Fed. The S&P 500 fell 0.79 per cent, the Dow and Nasdaq shed 1.07 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively.

Asian equities also extended losses to a second day. Nikkei, Hang Seng, Strait times, Kospi and S&P/ASX 200 falling 0.5-1.6 per cent.