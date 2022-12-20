Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 250 pts, Nifty Below 18,400; Know Key Details

Sensex Today: Domestic markets edge lower on Tuesday amid weak global cues, tepid foreign flows, and rising crude oil prices.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets plunged into negative territory overnight as the hawkish forecast by the US Federal Reserve continued to haunt traders. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices dropped up to 1 per cent.

Markets in Asia-Pacific, too, followed suit this morning and edged lower in trade. Key indices like Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Kospi, Kosdaq, Topix, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite declined up to 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude climbed over 0.7 per cent each to $80 per barrel, and $75 per barrel, respectively, amid renewed demand hopes on China easing covid-19 curbs.

Read all the Latest Business News here