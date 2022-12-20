CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CricketLiveScore#YearEnder2022
Home » business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 250 pts, Nifty Below 18,400; Know Key Details
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 250 pts, Nifty Below 18,400; Know Key Details

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 09:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex

Sensex

Sensex Today: Domestic markets edge lower on Tuesday amid weak global cues, tepid foreign flows, and rising crude oil prices.

Sensex Today: Domestic markets edge lower on Tuesday amid weak global cues, tepid foreign flows, and rising crude oil prices.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets plunged into negative territory overnight as the hawkish forecast by the US Federal Reserve continued to haunt traders. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices dropped up to 1 per cent.

Markets in Asia-Pacific, too, followed suit this morning and edged lower in trade. Key indices like Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Kospi, Kosdaq, Topix, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite declined up to 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude climbed over 0.7 per cent each to $80 per barrel, and $75 per barrel, respectively, amid renewed demand hopes on China easing covid-19 curbs.

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
first published:December 20, 2022, 09:19 IST
last updated:December 20, 2022, 09:19 IST
Read More