Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 300 pts, Nifty Below 18,350; IT index slips 1%

Sensex Today: Domestic markets opened lower in Friday’s trade amid weak global cues and subdued foreign flows. Key indices Nifty50 declined over 50 points to trade below 18,350 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex lowered over 300 points to trade at 61,480 levels.

Broader markets, too, followed suit as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices fell up to 0.5 per cent. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, shot over 1 per cent.

All sectors drowned in the sea of red, with Nifty IT index declining over 1 per cent in trade.

Global Cues

Asian stocks dropped Friday after hawkish signals from central banks sparked a rout in European and US equities.

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, extending sharp falls on Wall Street driven by lacklustre US retail sales data and fears central bank interest rate hikes will prompt a global recession. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.34 percent, or 376.58 points, at 27,675.12 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.98 percent, or 19.12 points, to 1,954.61.

US stock indexes closed sharply lower on Thursday, with each of the major averages suffering their biggest daily percentage drop in weeks, as fears intensified that the Federal Reserve’s battle against inflation using aggressive interest rate hikes could lead to a recession.

