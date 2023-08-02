CHANGE LANGUAGE
Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 300 pts, Nifty Below 19,700; Hero Moto Falls 2%
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 300 pts, Nifty Below 19,700; Hero Moto Falls 2%

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 09:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Domestic markets started Wednesday's trade on a weak note, tracking subdued cues from global markets.

Sensex Today: Domestic markets started Wednesday’s trade on a weak note, tracking subdued cues from global markets.

Benchmark indices the S&P BSE Sensex dropped over 300 points or 0.4 per cent to trade around 66,197 levels, whereas Nifty50 skid over 50 points or 0.4 per cent below 19,700 levels.

Broader markets, too, exhibited muted trends, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices slipping up to 0.4 per cent.

Global Cues

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 led losses with a cut of 1.21 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.64 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.67 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 0.9 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.2 per cent higher on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 lost 0.27 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.43 per cent.

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com.
first published:August 02, 2023, 09:33 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 09:33 IST