Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 350 pts, Slips Below 62,000; Nifty Below 18,400; Key Points

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 09:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Stock Market Live News Update

Market Today: Domestic markets started Monday's trade on a tepid note amid weak global cues and subdued foreign flows.

Global Cues

Globally, the US equity futures were muted in early trades as investors eye the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and the inflation report card later in the week.

Markets in Asia-Pacific, too, inched lower in trade with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, the S&P 200 indices down up to 0.7 per cent.

In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude rose 0.1 per cent to $76 per barrel as a key Canada-United States crude pipeline remained closed. WTI Crude, meanwhile, climbed 0.4 per cent to $71 per barrel.

Disclaimer:Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published:December 12, 2022, 09:20 IST
