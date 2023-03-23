Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 350pts, Nifty50 Below 17,100; HAL Falls 5%

Sensex Today: The benchmark indices opened lower in Thursday’s trade, as global sentiments turned weaker after the US Federal Reserve indicated another rate hike this year post a 25 basis point increase in March meeting.

Key indices Nifty50 lowered over 50 points to trade below 17,100 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex declined over 300 points to trade around 57,911 levels.

Broader markets, too, inched lower in trade as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices fell up to 0.3 per cent. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, climbed over 1 per cent.

Barring Nifty Pharma index that held marginal gains in a weak market, all sectors plunged in the sea of red. Nifty IT index was the worst as it declined 1 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) declined over 5 per cent after the government proposed to sellup to 3.5 percent of its stake via OFS.

Besides, shares of Coromandel International gained over 1 per cent after the company planned diversification into speciality and industrial chemicals.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The 25 bp rate hike by the Fed and dovish commentary were on expected lines. The Fed is trying its best to balance inflation control with financial stability. The strong message from Jerome Powell that “the US banking system is sound, resilient and well capitalised with adequate liquidity” should calm the markets. But the late day sell-off was triggered by the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comment that they are not considering blanket deposit insurance. This kind of gyrations happen in a highly volatile whipsawing market driven by daily doses of news. The Fed has signalled perhaps one more rate hike this year and then a pause. Investors need to expect only moderate returns from the market in the present context of high interest rates. Investment in fixed income and systematic investment in high quality stocks for the long-term is the ideal investment strategy now."

Global Cues

Asian stocks struggled Thursday in the wake of a slump on Wall Street after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen rattled bank shares and the Federal Reserve pushed back against bets for interest rate cuts this year. Benchmark indexes fell in Japan, South Korea and Australia while a gauge of US-listed Chinese companies fell earlier. Weakness in the dollar may help some assets in Asia, particularly in emerging markets.

Wall Street gyrated to end sharply lower on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected 25 basis point policy hike, while hinting that it was on the verge of pausing future increases in view of recent turmoil in the financial sector.

Oil prices fell on Thursday following three sessions of gains, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell re-stated his commitment to curbing inflation, including the possibility of more interest rate rises.

