CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexStocks to WatchFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaHealth Insurance
Home » business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 400 pts, Nifty Below 19,300; Jio Fin Tanks 5%
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 400 pts, Nifty Below 19,300; Jio Fin Tanks 5%

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 09:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today

Sensex Today

Sensex Today: Domestic markets started Friday's trade on a weak note amid tepid global cues.

Sensex Today: Domestic markets started Friday’s trade on a weak note amid tepid global cues.

Benchmark indices the S&P BSE Sensex dropped over 400 points to trade around 64,805 levels, whereas Nifty50 skid over 100 points to trade below 19,300 levels.

Broader markets, too, sunk in red, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices declining up to 0.4 per cent.

All sectors traded in negative territory. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metal indices were the worst hit as they fell up to 0.8 per cent.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The market is delicately poised waiting for triggers. The transient role of sentiments was evident yesterday when the market couldn’t sustain the enthusiasm triggered by the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission and its positive impact on stocks related to the mission."

The message from the Fed chief Jerome Powell tonight will be keenly watched for any clues on the future trajectory of interest rates in the US. The Fed chief is unlikely to indicate that the rate hiking cycle is coming to an end, he said.

“An unhealthy trend in the market is the sustained rise in the prices of many small-and micro-cap stocks. This is partly aided by the sustained flow of funds into the small-cap segment. Valuations in the segment are approaching risky levels. Safety is now in large-caps," he added.

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
Tags:
  1. sensex
first published:August 25, 2023, 09:40 IST
last updated:August 25, 2023, 09:40 IST