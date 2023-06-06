Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 50 pts, Nifty Below 18,600; IT Stocks Drag

Markets Today: Sensex and Nifty started on a subdued note on Tuesday morning tracking weak global cues. Frontline indices the S&P BSE Sensex traded flat at 62,777 levels, whereas Nifty50 was flat above 18,600 levels.

Broader markets exhibited volatility as Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices swinged between red and green.

Sectorally, Nifty IT index was the worst performer as it logged over 1 per cent declines. Nifty Auto, and Nifty Metal indices, on the contrary, gained up to 0.6 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of BL Kashyap and Sons surged over 6 per cent after the company secured new order aggregating to Rs 147 crore.

Global Cues

Globally, rally in the US markets took a backseat overnight, with Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices slipping up to 0.5 per cent.

This morning, markets in Asia-Pacific, too, exhibited weakness as Nikkei 225, Topix, and the S&P 200 indices tumbled up to 0.6 per cent.

In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude retreated gains as they declined 0.2 per cent each to $76 per barrel, and $71 per barrel, respectively.