Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 50 pts, Nifty Below 19,750; RIL Drops 2%

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 09:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today: Domestic markets exhibited a flat trend in Monday's trading session, amidst mixed global cues.

Frontline indices the S&P BSE Sensex quoted 66,628 levels, down over 50 points and Nifty50 was flat below 19,750 levels.

Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained up to 0.6 per cent. India’s volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, jumped 2 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty PSU Bank index emerged as the sectoral winner, whereas Nifty Oil and Gas index was the sectoral laggard.

Disclaimer:Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
first published:July 24, 2023, 09:27 IST
