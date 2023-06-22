Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down Over 50 pts, Nifty Tests 18,850; Delhivery Up 4%

Sensex Today: BSE Sensex started 54 points lower on Thursday at 63,470. The NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, quoted at 18,847 levels, down 10 points.

Infosys, Tech M, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, Wipro, HUL, Britannia, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, and L&T were exerting pressure on the benchmark indices with up to 1.3 per cent decline.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index and the BSE SmallCap index advanced up to 0.34 per cent.

Individually, shares of Sansera Engineering surged over 5 per cent after nearly 14 per cent equity changed hands on the exchanges.

Besides, those of Delhivery jumped 3.6 per cent amid block deal where 18 million shares changed hands.

Among sectors, the Nifty IT index was down about 0.7 per cent, while the Nifty Metal index was up by the same percentage.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The Sensex hitting a new high will continue to sustain optimism in the market mood. Market has been bouncing back from the dips consistently, and this market construct has the potential to sustain the enthusiasm of the bulls. India stands out among emerging markets with the best growth-inflation balance. However, the big wall of worry is the rich valuation, which might invite institutional selling beyond a point."

“A negative trigger, from the global perspective, is the Fed chief Powell’s statement in the Congressional testimony yesterday that “the process of getting inflation back to 2 per cent has a long way to go.” This indicates further rate hikes, perhaps two more, in this rate hiking cycle. However, the bond markets didn’t react to this hawkishness," he added.

Global Cues

Tokyo’s Nikkei index hovered in a narrow range Thursday following falls on Wall Street, as investors continued to bet on more gains ahead.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index zigzagged between positive and negative regions in early trade and was down 0.10 per cent, or 32.99 points, to 33,542.15 in mid-morning.

US stocks closed lower on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony reinforced the central bank’s objective to rein in inflation as he hinted at the likelihood of further interest rate hikes.