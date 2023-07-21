CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaSavings SchemesReal Estate
Home » business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down Over 600 pts, Nifty Tests 19,850; Infosys Falls 9%
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down Over 600 pts, Nifty Tests 19,850; Infosys Falls 9%

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 09:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today

Sensex Today

Weak Q1FY24 results by Infosys pulled the benchmark indices down on Friday, upending the strong bull run seen over the last few sessions.

Sensex Today: The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 670 points in early deals to quote at 66,900 levels, while the Nifty50 tumbled to 19,800-mark, down 175 points. Weak Q1FY24 results by Infosys pulled the benchmark indices down on Friday, upending the strong bull run seen over the last few sessions.

That apart, HCL Tech, Wipro, Tech M, TCS, HUL, Ultratech Cement, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, and HDFC Bank were the other top laggards, declining up to 3.6 per cent.

However, L&T, SBI, Kotak Bank, Power Grid, Axis Bank, and Tata Motors added up to 2.6 per cent, lending some support to the frontline indices.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices fell 0.3 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively.

Among sectors, the Nifty IT Index crashed 4.5 per cent, followed by the Nifty Pharma and FMCG indices (down 0.3 per cent each).

Shares of Infosys tanked 8 per cent in early deals after the IT bellwether cut its FY24 outlook to 1-3.5 per cent in constant currency from 4-7 per cent it had guided in the previous quarter. The company, thereby, invited a slew of downgrades by various brokerages as they see the company underperforming the industry in FY24.

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
Tags:
  1. sensex today
first published:July 21, 2023, 09:15 IST
last updated:July 21, 2023, 09:41 IST