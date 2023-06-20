CHANGE LANGUAGE
Stock Market Updates: Sensex Drops 200 pts, Nifty Below 18,700; HDFC AMC Rallies 8%
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Drops 200 pts, Nifty Below 18,700; HDFC AMC Rallies 8%

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 09:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex

Sensex

Sensex Opening: Benchmark indices started with minor cuts on Tuesday as muted global sentiment weighed

Sensex Today: The S&P BSE Sensex was quoting 42 points lower at 63,126 levels, while the Nifty50 slipped 10 points to 18,745 levels.

HUL, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj twins, IndusInd bank, UPL, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, and Divis Lab capped gains on the benchmarks, falling up to 0.7 per cent. On the flipside, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Consumer Products, SBI Life, Adani Enterprises, Wipro, and Power Grid lent support.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices advanced 0.11 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred IIFL Securities from onboarding any new client for a period of two years on grounds of breach of the code of conduct regulations of stock brokers. The stock plunged 18 per cent in Tuesday’s trade following this update.

Global Cues

Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday ahead of a decision on lending benchmarks by China, with the world’s second-largest economy widely expected to cut key rates to shore up a slowing recovery.

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb
  1. sensex
first published:June 20, 2023, 09:29 IST
last updated:June 20, 2023, 09:33 IST