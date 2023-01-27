CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Drops 200pts; Nifty50 Slides Below 17,800; Tata Motors Jumps 5%
By: Aparna Deb

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 09:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Domestic markets edged lower on Friday, after over a per cent decline on Wednesday.

Domestic markets edged lower on Friday, after over a per cent decline on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 238 points, or 0.4 per cent, to hover around 59,967 levels in early deals.

The NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was at 17,832 level, down 60 points or 0.33 per cent. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices lost 0.01 per cent and 0.02 per cent, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Tata Motors surged 5 per cent as the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,043 crore in Q3FY23, after clocking losses for seven straight quarters. This came on the back of a strong order book, better semiconductor chip supply, tempered commodity prices, and a better product mix.

first published:January 27, 2023, 09:29 IST
last updated:January 27, 2023, 09:29 IST
