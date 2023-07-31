Stock Market Updates: Sensex Falls 100 pts; Midcap Index Hits Record High; Piramal Down 6%

Sensex Today: Domestic markets opened muted in Monday’s trade, despite strong cues from global markets.

While the S&P BSE Sensex declined over 100 points to trade below 66,050 levels; the Nifty50 index slipped below 19,650 levels.

Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained up to 0.5 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty Media index marched forward in trade, up 0.8 per cent. On the contrary, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Healthcare indices skid up to 0.5 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of Power Mech rallied 15 per cent to hit fresh life-time high of 5,062 levels after it bagged Rs 30,438 crore worth order from Steel Authority of India (SAIL)