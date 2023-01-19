Stock Market Updates: Sensex Falls 150 pts, Nifty Below 18,150; Adani Enterprises Sheds 2%

Sensex Today: Key benchmarks started on a tepid note on Thursday morning. A weak trade across global markets may derail strength in the Indian stock markets, too, on Thursday. Besides, weekly F&O expiry, and Q3FY23 results may add to the volatility.

The S&P BSE Sensex was down 132 points at 60,912 levels while the Nifty50 was at 18,125.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were quoting 0.1 per cent lower each.

All the sectoral indices, barring the Nifty Pharma, were trading with cuts. The Nifty Metal index fell 0.6 per cent, followed by the Nifty IT index (down 0.5 per cent).

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The crucial issue influencing equity markets globally is whether the US will succeed in containing inflation without falling into a recession. There is no consensus on this. When data indicate a possible recession, US markets go down and all other markets are impacted. Conversely, when data indicate the US economy dodging a recession, US markets go up triggering a rally in all other markets. This volatility will continue till there is clarity on the US recession issue. Early Q3 results indicate good performance by IT and banking. Bank Nifty is slightly weak on concerns of pressure from rising deposit costs. But the credit cycle is strong. IT numbers do not reflect recession fears. Trend indicates that the capital goods segment is strong."

Global Cues

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower this morning. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 traded down 1.06 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi inched up 0.21 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.11 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.72 per cent, and Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.26 per cent.

Overnight, major US stock indexes stumbled, with the S&P 500 recording its worst day in more than a month. The Dow fell 1.81 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.56 per cent, and rhe Nasdaq Composite slid 1.24 per cent, snapping a seven-day win streak.

