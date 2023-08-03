Stock Market Updates: Sensex Falls 300 pts, Nifty Below 19,450; Delta Corp Down 6%

Sensex Today: The domestic markets had a tepid start on Thursday amid subdued global cues.

Benchmark indices the S&P BSE Sensex declined over 250 points to trade around 65,492 levels, whereas Nifty50 skid over 50 points to trade below 19,450 levels.

Broader markets, too, exhibited muted trends as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices slipped up to 0.3 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty Pharma index gained the most (up 1 per cent), while Nifty Realty index was the worst hit (down 1 per cent).

Among individual stocks, shares of Sanghi Industries rallied 3 per cent after Ambuja Cements entered into inter-corporate deposit agreement with the firm.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets underwent a sharp sell-off overnight as investors sentiment remained muted post the Fitch credit rating downgrade. Major averages Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite declined up to 2 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, followed similar footsteps to edge lower in early deals. Key indices Nikkei 225, Topix, S&P 200, Kospi indices slipped up to 0.8 per cent.

In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude hovered around $83 per barrel and $79 per barrel, respectively.