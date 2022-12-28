Stock Market Updates: Sensex Falls Over 150 pts, Nifty Below 18,100; Key Points to Know

Sensex Today: Domestic markets started lower in Wednesday’s trade amid tepid global mood, subdued foreign flows, and rising crude oil prices. The Sensex was down 132.86 points or 0.22 per cent at 60794.57, and the Nifty was down 41.80 points or 0.23 per cent at 18090.50.

Hindalco Industries, Infosys, ONGC, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Power Grid Corp, NTPC, Divis Labs, UPL and Asian Paints.

Broader markets, too, fell in tandem as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices fell up to 0.4 per cent. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, climbed over 1 per cent.

All sectors nosedived into the sea of red, with Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Metal indices dropped up to 0.8 per cent.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets were subdued overnight as NASDAQ Composite index declined the most, over 1 per cent. The drop comes after Tesla tumbled 11 per cent due to reports of continued production pause at the Shanghai facility. Dow Jones, on the other hand, closed flat whereas the S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, meanwhile, lowered this morning, with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and the S&P 200 indices dropping up to 1 per cent.

In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude climbed marginally to $84 per barrel, and $79 per barrel, respectively, after Russia banned exports of crude oil to countries that imposed a price cap.

