Stock Market Updates: Sensex Flat, Nifty Above 17,600; ICICI Securities Down 5%

Sensex Today: Indian benchmark indices steadied themselves on Thursday as investors assessed Q4 earnings and global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex quoted at 59,595, up 27 points or 0.05 per cent, in early deals, while the Nifty50 held above 17,600-mark.

Individually, Titan, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, and M&M were the large-caps that lifted the benchmarks.

Meanwhile, in the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices added 0.03 per cent and 0.19 per cent, respectively.

Among stocks, ICICI Securities tumbled 5 per cent after the company has reported a 22.8 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 262.7 crore for quarter ended March FY23.

Mastek shares, on the other hand, advanced 3.7 per cent as the IT services company recorded a 13.07 per cent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 72.6 crore for March FY23 quarter. Revenue for the quarter grew by 7.7 per cent QoQ to Rs 709.2 crore with growth across operations.

That apart, Tata Communications shares were up 1 per cent. The company has registered a 10.7 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 326 crore for Q4FY23. Revenue for the quarter grew by 7.2 per cent YoY to Rs 4,569 crore.

As regards sectors, the Nifty Pharma index was down 0.37 per cent, while the Nifty Auto was up 0.2 per cent. All other indices were flat on either side.

Global Cues

Asian stocks edged lower on Thursday, while the dollar was on the back foot as investors remained cautious ahead of an expected 25 basis point hike in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve next month.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.16% lower, while Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.07%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.07% lower.

Tokyo shares opened lower on Thursday following recent gains as investors parsed US corporate earnings announcements for new cues.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.53 percent, or 152.94 points, to 28,453.82 while the broader Topix index sagged 0.52 percent, or 10.51 points, to 2.029.73.

The S&P 500 ended virtually unchanged on Wednesday while the Dow dipped as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings, including upbeat reports from medical technology companies, countered by weakness in Netflix shares.

