Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 100 pts, Reclaims 60K; Nifty Nears 17,750; Key Points

Sensex Today: Indian indices opened on a higher note on April 18 amid mixed global cues. The Sensex was up 99.64 points or 0.17% at 60,010.39, and the Nifty was up 26.20 points or 0.15% at 17,733. About 1298 shares advanced, 581 shares declined, and 70 shares unchanged.

HCL Technologies, Adani Enterprises, HDFC Life, Hindalco Industries and Infosys were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Cipla, Sun Pharma,Apollo Hospitals, Power Grid Corp and ONGC.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.34 per cent each.

Individually, shares of Angel One jumped over 5 per cent. The company’s Q4FY23 profit surged over 30 per cent to Rs 267 crore against the same quarter last year. The company also saw an improvement in its revenue, which soared over 20 per cent to Rs 826 crore against Rs 681 crore in the same quarter last year.

Besides, Just Dial shares leaped 6 per cent as the company saw a revenue growth of 39.5 per cent year-on-year at Rs 232.5 crore, while its profit jumped a whopping 279 per cent year-on-year to Rs 83.8 crore in Q4FY23.

Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index was the top gainer, up 0.45 per cent. The Nifty Pharma index, meanwhile, dipped 0.26 per cent. The Nifty IT index was flat with a positive bias after around 5 per cent selling on Monday.

Global Cues

Globally, investors await a slew of economic data out of China, most notably, its first quarter gross domestic product.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.29 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.37 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was 0.71 per cent lower, while Japanese markets seemed to be the outlier in the region, with the Nikkei 225 was up 0.61 per cent.

