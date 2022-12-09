CHANGE LANGUAGE
Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 130 pts at Open, Nifty Around 18,650; Paytm Surges 5%
Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 130 pts at Open, Nifty Around 18,650; Paytm Surges 5%

December 09, 2022, 09:26 IST

Sensex Today: The Sensex and Nifty indices started on a positive note on Friday tracking upbeat global market sentiment.

Sensex Today: The Sensex and Nifty indices started on a positive note on Friday tracking upbeat global market sentiment. The BSE Sensex gained 100 points to 62,690 and the NSE Nifty50 moved 40 points higher to 18,650 levels.

HCL Tech was the biggest loser on the Sensex, down nearly 5 per cent, followed by Tech M and Infosys.

On the flip side, Tata Steel, HUL, Dr Reddy’s, NTPC, L&T, IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma were the top gainers on the benchmark.

The broader markets, meanwhile, outweighed the frontline indices. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.5 per cent.

Among stocks, Paytm surged 5 per cent after the company said its board will meet on December 13, Tuesday to consider a share buyback proposal.

Global Cues

In the US, markets gained overnight following a slight uptick in initial weekly jobless claims. The S&P gained 0.75 per cent, the Dow 0.55 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.13 per cent.

This morning in Asia, most indices were trading higher with Nikkei rising over 1 per cent, Strait times and Kospi inching up to 0.5 per cent.

Hang Seng index pared some gains after China reported in-line inflation data for November. The consumer price index rose 1.6 per cent YoY, matching the estimates.

Aparna Deb

Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com.

