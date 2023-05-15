Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 150 pts, Nifty Above 18,350; Tata Motors Up 4%

Sensex Today: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a tepid note on Monday morning amid muted global sentiment due to rising worries over a possible US debt default.

Global cues

In Asia this morning, all markets were trading with losses, barring Nikkei, which was up 0.55 per cent. Hang Seng, Shnaghai Composite, Shenzhen Component, Strait times and Kospi fell 0.5-1 per cent.

In the US on Friday, the S&P 500 fell 0.16 per cent, the Dow shed 0.03 per cent and the Nasdaq declined 0.35 per cent as the consumer sentiment index fell to a six-month low of 57.7.