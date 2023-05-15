CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Fuel Prices In India7th Pay CommissionFinance Tips On Mother's DayFuel Prices In IndiaIncome Tax
Home » business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 150 pts, Nifty Above 18,350; Tata Motors Up 4%
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 150 pts, Nifty Above 18,350; Tata Motors Up 4%

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 09:23 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today

Sensex Today

Sensex Today: ﻿Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a tepid note on Monday morning

Sensex Today: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a tepid note on Monday morning amid muted global sentiment due to rising worries over a possible US debt default.

Global cues

In Asia this morning, all markets were trading with losses, barring Nikkei, which was up 0.55 per cent. Hang Seng, Shnaghai Composite, Shenzhen Component, Strait times and Kospi fell 0.5-1 per cent.

top videos

    In the US on Friday, the S&P 500 fell 0.16 per cent, the Dow shed 0.03 per cent and the Nasdaq declined 0.35 per cent as the consumer sentiment index fell to a six-month low of 57.7.

    About the Author
    Aparna Deb
    Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
    Tags:
    1. sensex
    2. Nifty
    first published:May 15, 2023, 09:23 IST
    last updated:May 15, 2023, 09:23 IST