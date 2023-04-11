Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 200 pts, Nifty Above 17,650; Kotak Mahindra Bank Rises 5%

Sensex Today: The domestic markets extended the winning streak to the seventh consecutive day as Nifty50 climbed over 50 points to trade above 17,650 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex advanced over 200 points to reclaim 60,000-mark. Broader markets, too, were upbeat in the trade as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surged up to 0.4 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, meanwhile, slipped over 1 per cent. Barring Nifty IT index, which lost marginally in trade, all other sectors swimmed in a sea of green. Nifty PSU Bank index led the charge as it gained over 1 per cent. RELATED NEWS Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 150 pts, Nifty Above 17600; Tata Motors Rallies 5%

Market This Week: Q4 Results, FIIs, Global Cues, and Other Factors to Watch Out For

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets were mixed overnight ahead of crucial inflation report. While the NASDAQ Composite index lost marginally, Dow Jones, and the S&P 500 indices gained up to 0.3 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, however, climbed higher, with Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Hang Seng, Kospi indices rising up to 1 per cent.

In the commodity market, prices of Brent Crude, WTI Crude were firm at $84 per barrel, and $80 per barrel, respectively.

