Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 200 pts, Nifty Above 18,200; Key Points

Sensex Today: Domestic markets started Friday’s Trade on a positive note, amid firm global cues. Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 40 points to trade above 18,200 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex rose over 100 points to trade at 61,256 levels.

Broader markets, too, inched higher as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices advanced up to 0.9 per cent.

All sectors started trade on a positive note, with Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, and Nifty IT indices rising up to 0.9 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of HG Infra surged over 6 per cent after the company bagged LoA from the NHAI for a six-lane road in Haryana.

Global Cues

Globally, technology and growth stocks lifted US markets overnight. NASDAQ Composite gained over 250 points to close above 2 per cent, whereas the S&P 500 and Dow Jones climbed up to 1 per cent each.

The exuberance spilled across markets in Asia-Pacific too this morning, as the S&P 200, Nikkei 225, Topix, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite indices rose up to 1 per cent.

In the commodities market, a mixed trend was seen as prices of Brent Crude declined over 1 per cent to $82 per barrel due to fears of uncertain demand. WTI Crude, however, advanced 0.5 per cent to $78 per barrel.

