CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaITR FilingSEBI
Home » business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 200 pts, Nifty Above 19,850; Cipla Rallies 7%
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 200 pts, Nifty Above 19,850; Cipla Rallies 7%

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 09:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex today

Sensex today

Domestic markets started Thursday's trade on a positive note amidst firm global cues post Fed's 25 bps rate hike, in-line with Street estimates.

Stock Market Today: Domestic markets started Thursday’s trade on a positive note amidst firm global cues post-Fed’s 25 bps rate hike, in-line with Street estimates.

The Sensex was up 207.26 points or 0.31% at 66,914.46, and the Nifty was up 68.00 points or 0.34% at 19,846.30. About 1604 shares advanced, 535 shares declined, and 91 shares were unchanged.

Cipla, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco Industries, Infosys, and Larsen and Toubro were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were M&M, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consumer Products, Hero MotoCorp, and HUL.

Broader markets, too, exhibited resilience as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices climbed up to 0.3 per cent.

Sector-wise, Nifty Pharma surged 1 per cent led by 7 per cent gains in Cipla after a strong April-June quarter (Q1FY24).

Among stocks, shares of RVNL declined 4 per cent after the government plans to divest 1.96 per cent stake via offer for sale (OFS).

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
Tags:
  1. sensex
first published:July 27, 2023, 09:31 IST
last updated:July 27, 2023, 09:35 IST