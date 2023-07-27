Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 200 pts, Nifty Above 19,850; Cipla Rallies 7%

Stock Market Today: Domestic markets started Thursday’s trade on a positive note amidst firm global cues post-Fed’s 25 bps rate hike, in-line with Street estimates.

The Sensex was up 207.26 points or 0.31% at 66,914.46, and the Nifty was up 68.00 points or 0.34% at 19,846.30. About 1604 shares advanced, 535 shares declined, and 91 shares were unchanged.

Cipla, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco Industries, Infosys, and Larsen and Toubro were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were M&M, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consumer Products, Hero MotoCorp, and HUL.

Broader markets, too, exhibited resilience as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices climbed up to 0.3 per cent.

Sector-wise, Nifty Pharma surged 1 per cent led by 7 per cent gains in Cipla after a strong April-June quarter (Q1FY24).

Among stocks, shares of RVNL declined 4 per cent after the government plans to divest 1.96 per cent stake via offer for sale (OFS).