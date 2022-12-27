Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 300 pts, Nifty Near 18,090; Key Things to Know

Sensex Today: Domestic markets started Tuesday’s trade on a positive note, amid strong domestic flows and steady global mood. Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 50 points to trade above 18,050 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex advanced over 250 points to trade at 60,852 levels.

Broader markets, too, rose in unison as Nifty SmallCap 100 and Nifty MidCap 100 indices jumped up to 1 per cent.

All sectors started trade on a positive note, with Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, and Nifty PSU Bank indices gaining up to 1 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of NTPC gained over 1 per cent after the company inked pact with Italy-based Maire Technimont Group’s Indian subsidiary to evaluate green methanol production facility in India.

Besides, shares of Suven Pharma surged over 1 per cent after global private equity giant Advent International bought 50.1 per cent stake in the company for Rs 6,313 crore.

Global Cues

Stock markets gained while the US dollar softened on Tuesday after China said it would drop its quarantine requirements for inbound visitors, further easing three-year border controls aimed at curbing COVID-19.

Tokyo shares opened higher on Tuesday, trading in a narrow range as the market lacked fresh clues during winter holidays. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.62 percent, or 164.91 points, to 26,570.78 at the open, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.60 percent, or 11.50 points, to 1,914.02.

US equity futures inched up this morning as traders head towards the final days of 2022. Dow Jones futures, the S&P 500 futures, and NASDAQ futures rose up to 0.6 per cent.

