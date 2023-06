Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Tuesday ahead of the US CPI inflation report for May due later today.

Global cues

Asian markets were mixed this morning with Nikkei, Kospi rising up to 1.5 per cent. Strait times and Hang Seng fell 0.5 per cent each.

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 jumped 0.93 per cent to close at over a 13 month-high. The Dow gained 0.56 per cent and the Nasdaq zoomed 1.53 per cent.