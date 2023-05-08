Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 300 pts, Nifty Above 18,150; IndusInd Bank Up 3%

Sensex Today: Equity benchmark indices started with gains on Monday following a sharp rally in US equities on Friday. The BSE Sensex opened 320 points higher to 61,372, and the NSE Nifty50 gained 87 points to 18,156..

IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Tata Motors, HDFC twins, Nestle, Wipro led gains on the Sensex, while Britannia, Hero Moto and Bajaj Auto were the top Nifty winners.

On the flip side, Coal India, Adani Enterprises, Sun Pharma, L&T, Tata Steel were among the few frontline losers.

The broader markets also opened in tandem with benchmarks. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.4 per cent.

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and TCNS Clothing cracked 6 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, after the former signed a pact to acquire 51 per cent stake in TCNS Clothing for Rs 1,650 crore.

Global Cues

In the US, a sharp rebound in regional bank stocks and shares of Apple Inc lifted key indices on Friday. The Dow added 1.65 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.85 per cent and 2.25 per cent respectively.

In Asia this morning, Hang Seng, S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi moved up to 0.8 per cent higher, while Nikkei and Strait times held minor losses.

