Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 300pts At Open, Nifty Above 18,100; Rupee Hits 10-Week High

Indian indices opened on positive note on January 23 with Nifty around 18,100. The Sensex was up 288.18 points or 0.48% at 60909.95, and the Nifty was up 78.80 points or 0.44% at 18106.50. About 1620 shares have advanced, 616 shares declined, and 143 shares are unchanged.

Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Hindalco Industries, SBI Life Insurance and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddys Labs, Adani Enterprises and ITC.

