Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 50 pts, Nifty Above 18,700; Vodafone Idea Rises 5%

Sensex Today: Equity benchmark indices opened with little gains on Wednesday following a fall in US May CPI, which raised bets of a rate pause by the Fed later tonight. The BSE Sensex gained 100 points to 63,242, and the NSE Nifty50 moved 21 points higher to 18,740.

Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Titan and Power Grid led gains on the Sensex, while Hindalco and JSW Steel were the top Nifty winners.

HUL, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, L&T, SBI Life, Airtel and BPCL were among the leading frontline losers.

Among others, KEC International zoomed 5 per cent after the company secured new orders worth Rs 1,373 crore.

Global Cues

Tokyo shares opened higher Wednesday following US gains as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 0.94 percent, or 311.44 points, to 33,330.09 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.84 percent, or 19.13 points, to 2,283.92.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached their highest closes in 14 months on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices rose modestly in May, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates on Wednesday.