Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 80 pts, Nifty Below 18,700; ICICI Sec Rallies 11%

Sensex Today: The benchmark indices, the S&P BSE Sensex gained marginally to trade around 63,018 levels, while the 50-packed index ticked above 18,650 levels.

Dismal sentiments reflected across broader markets as well, with Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices declining up to 0.3 per cent. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, climbed 5 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Bank, and Nifty Auto indices rose up to 0.5 per cent. On the flipside, Nifty Media, Nifty Metal indices skid up to 0.4 per cent.

ICICI Bank to consider delisting of ICICI Securities on Thursday

The board of directors of India’s second largest private lender ICICI Bank will meet on June 29, Thursday, to consider a proposal for delisting of its institutional and retail broking arm ICICI Securities. In its filing to the exchanges on Monday ahead of market opening hours, the lender said that the proposal to delist ICICI Securities will be in accordance with Sebi (Delisting) regulations.

Global Cues

Asian stocks slipped slightly and oil rose in early trade on Monday as investors figured an abortive weekend mutiny by Russian mercenaries raised questions about stability and crude supply.

US stocks closed lower on Friday, capping a week dominated by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony in which he signaled more interest rate hikes ahead but vowed the central bank would proceed with caution.