Stock Market Updates: Sensex Jumps 150 pts, Nifty Above 17,000; Paytm Gains 2%
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Jumps 150 pts, Nifty Above 17,000; Paytm Gains 2%

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 09:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today

Sensex Today

Stock Market Today: Indian indices opened higher on March 28 with Nifty above 17000.

Stock Market Today: Indian indices opened higher on March 28 with Nifty above 17000.

The Sensex was up 195.28 points or 0.34 per cent at 57,849.14, and the Nifty was up 54.10 points or 0.32 per cent at 17,039.80. About 1023 shares advanced, 723 shares declined, and 89 shares unchanged.

Bullish sentiment was visible across broader markets as well, as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices advanced up to 0.1 per cent.

Barring Nifty Pharma index, all sectors swimmed in the sea of green. Nifty Metal, Nifty Media, and Nifty Realty indices gained up to 0.5 per cent.

Back home, shares of PNC Infratech gained over 4 per cent after the company was declared lowest (L-1) bidder for a 4-lane highway project worth Rs 819 crore.

Global Cues

Global stocks and US bond yields rose on Tuesday, as a U.S. regulator-backed deal by First Citizens BancShares to buy failed Silicon Valley Bank soothed wider worries about problems in the sector. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.3% by early morning Hong Kong time. U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.21%.

Tokyo shares opened higher Tuesday after the Dow index was lifted by US bank share gains as fears of a crisis in the sector eased.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.39 percent, or 108.12 points, to 27,584.99 at the open, while the broader Topix index added 0.33 climbed 0.59 percent, or 11.67 points, to 1,973.51.

The S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Monday as a deal for Silicon Valley Bank’s assets helped to boost bank shares, while a decline in technology-related stocks limited the day’s gains.

Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com.
first published:March 28, 2023, 09:29 IST
last updated:March 28, 2023, 09:35 IST