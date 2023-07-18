Stock Market Updates: Sensex Jumps 350 pts, Hits Fresh High; Nifty Above 19,750

Sensex Today: Key benchmark indices extended their record high-run at the bourses on Tuesday, surging up to 0.5 per cent in early deals. The Nifty50 index scaled a fresh all-time high of 19,811, while the S&P BSE Sensex touched the 66,986-mark.

The frontline indices were up 88 points and 354 points, respectively, led by Infosys, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Wipro, and Reliance Industries.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and the BSE SmallCap indices gained up to 0.4 per cent.

Sheela Foam shares soared 8.4 per cent after the company announced that it will buy a 94.66 per cent stake in Kurlon Enterprises at an equity valuation of Rs 2,150 crore. The indicative time period for the completion of the acquisition is by or before November 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, those of Patanjali Foods were mildly in green as GQG Partners said it has invested around Rs 2,400 crore in the company. In the offer of sale (OFS), the GQG Group picked a 5.96 per cent stake or 21.5 million shares in the FMCG company. release.

Global Cues

Tokyo shares opened higher Tuesday as investors monitored the yen’s relative strength ahead of corporate earnings season, which starts later this month.The benchmark Nikkei index rose 0.37 percent, or 121.09 points, to 32,512.35, while the broader Topix index added 0.38 percent, or 8.49 points, to 2,247.59.

US stocks ended higher to kick off the trading week on Monday, buoyed by gains in financial and technology shares as investors awaited the next round of quarterly results this week as earnings season gathers speed.