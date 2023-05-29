CHANGE LANGUAGE
Stock Market Updates: Sensex Jumps 500 pts, Tops 63K; Nifty Bank Hits Record High
Stock Market Updates: Sensex Jumps 500 pts, Tops 63K; Nifty Bank Hits Record High

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 09:34 IST

New Delhi, India

The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices had a gap-up start on Monday

Sensex Today: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices had a gap-up start on Monday after the US reached a tentative deal over the weekend to raise the debt ceiling, which will likely avert a looming default.

Global Cues

Asian markets climbed higher this morning on the development with Japan’s Nikkei in lead, rising 2 per cent. Hang Seng, Strait times, S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi rose 0.2-1 per cent.

    US stock futures were up 0.2-0.5 per cent following a cash market rally of 1-2 per cent on Friday.

    Under the debt deal, which now awaits a final nod by lawmakers in the Congress, the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling will be suspended until January 2025. In return, non-defence discretionary spending in 2024 will be capped at 2023 levels, and will be increased by 1 per cent the year after.

    first published:May 29, 2023, 09:34 IST
    last updated:May 29, 2023, 09:34 IST