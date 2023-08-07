CHANGE LANGUAGE
Stock Market Updates: Sensex Jumps Over 150 pts; Nifty Nears 19,550; Paytm Zooms 11%
Stock Market Updates: Sensex Jumps Over 150 pts; Nifty Nears 19,550; Paytm Zooms 11%

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 09:40 IST

Indian equities started steady on Monday with Q1FY24 earnings in focus, and despite the weak global cues

Indian equities started steady on Monday with Q1FY24 earnings in focus, and despite the weak global cues. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was quoting around 65,867 levels in early deals, up 145 points or 0.22 per cent. The Nifty50, on the other hand, stayed above the 19,550-mark.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices added 0.3 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

Menawhile, among sectoral indices, all but the Nifty FMCG index edged higher. The Nifty IT index was the top performer, rising half a per cent.

Shares of the fintech company jumped 9 per cent after the company said Vijay Shekhar Sharma will purchase 10.30 per cent stake in Paytm from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. for $628 million.

