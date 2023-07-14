Stock Market Updates: Sensex Jumps Over 350 pts, Nifty Above 19,500; Wipro Rises 2%

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Friday after more inflation data from the US showed signs of weakening, lifting global equities. The BSE Sensex rose 350 points to 65,900, and the NSE Nifty50 gained 98 points to 19,512.

Infosys, Tech M, Wipro, TCS and HCL Tech led gains on the Sensex, rising up to 2 per cent. Hindalco was the additional Nifty winner.

On the flip side, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, M&M, NTPC and BPCL were among the few frontline drags.

The broader markets also edged higher. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.7 per cent.

Global Cues

Overnight, the S&P 500 jumped 0.85 per cent, the Dow added 0.14 per cent and the Nasdaq zoomed 1.58 per cent.

Asian markets also mostly rose this morning with Hang Seng, Shenzhen Component, Shanghai Composite rising up to 1.3 per cent. Strait times and Kospi rose up to 0.9 per cent. Nikkei was the only loser, down 0.3 per cent.