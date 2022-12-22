Stock Market Updates: Sensex Jumps Over 350 pts, Nifty Above 18,400; Key Points

Sensex Today: Domestic markets opened in positive territory on Thursday at the back of a recovery in the global markets. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 370 points, or 0.61 per cent, to quote at 61,437, while the Nifty50 held 18,300 level, up 106 points.

Majority of Sensex stocks were in the green led by Bharti Airtel, tata Steel, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank. There were only 4 stocks in the red — NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, and L&T.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices, too, rose in tandem with the benchmark indices as they added 0.42 per cent each. In sectoral terms, IT, Realty, Metals, and PSBs led the rally.

Among individual stocks, shares of Reliance Industries gained 0.5 per cent after the retail arm Reliance Retail acquired a complete stake in METRO Cash & Carry India for Rs 2,850 crore.

Global Cues

Globally, the US stock markets edged higher overnight, supported by strong quarterly results and improved investor sentiments. All major indices in Wall Street – Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 closed above 1 per cent.

Markets in Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, were mixed this morning as Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and Shanghai Composite indices fell up to 0.6 per cent. The S&P 200, and Hang Seng indices, however, rose up to 1 per cent.

In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude rose up to 0.3 per cent to $82 per barrel, and $78 per barrel, respectively, due to fall in US crude inventories.

