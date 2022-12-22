CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Jumps Over 350 pts, Nifty Above 18,400; Key Points
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Jumps Over 350 pts, Nifty Above 18,400; Key Points

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 09:23 IST

New Delhi, India

Stock Market Live News Update

Stock Market Live News Update

Sensex Today: Domestic markets opened in the positive territory on Thursday at the back of a recovery in the global markets.

Sensex Today: Domestic markets opened in positive territory on Thursday at the back of a recovery in the global markets. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 370 points, or 0.61 per cent, to quote at 61,437, while the Nifty50 held 18,300 level, up 106 points.

Majority of Sensex stocks were in the green led by Bharti Airtel, tata Steel, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank. There were only 4 stocks in the red — NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, and L&T.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices, too, rose in tandem with the benchmark indices as they added 0.42 per cent each. In sectoral terms, IT, Realty, Metals, and PSBs led the rally.

Among individual stocks, shares of Reliance Industries gained 0.5 per cent after the retail arm Reliance Retail acquired a complete stake in METRO Cash & Carry India for Rs 2,850 crore.

RELATED NEWS

Global Cues

Globally, the US stock markets edged higher overnight, supported by strong quarterly results and improved investor sentiments. All major indices in Wall Street – Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 closed above 1 per cent.

Markets in Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, were mixed this morning as Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and Shanghai Composite indices fell up to 0.6 per cent. The S&P 200, and Hang Seng indices, however, rose up to 1 per cent.

In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude rose up to 0.3 per cent to $82 per barrel, and $78 per barrel, respectively, due to fall in US crude inventories.

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
Tags:
  1. sensex
first published:December 22, 2022, 09:19 IST
last updated:December 22, 2022, 09:23 IST
Read More