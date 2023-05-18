Stock Market Updates: Sensex Jumps Over 400 pts, Nifty Nears 18,300; Vedant Fashions tanks 4%

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a positive open on Thursday in what seems like a respite from the relentless selling in the last two days. Global mood improved overnight as leaders in the US assured there won’t be a debt default. The BSE Sensex was trading 394 points or 0.64% higher at 61,954. Nifty50 was trading at 18,277, up 95 points or 0.52% at around 9.17 am.

In the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Nestle, HDFC and Bajaj Finserv opened with gains, while only Titan and M&M trading in the red.

Among individual stocks, Whirlpool India opened 4% lower post Q4 results, while Jindal Stainless rose nearly 5% higher after the firm reported a net profit of Rs 766 crore in Q4 FY23.

Sectorally, Nifty Metal surged 1.19%, and Nifty Financial Services rose 0.84%. Banks, auto, FMCG, IT, media, pharma, consumer durables and healthcare sectors also traded in the green. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.47% and Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.65%.

Global Cues

US President Joe Biden and congressional leaders are close to striking a deal to raise the US debt ceiling, as per reports. This could be done as soon as the end of the week.

US markets gained overnight. The Nasdaq closed 1.28 per cent higher. The Dow Jones gained 1.24 per cent and the S&P 500 rose 1.19 per cent.

Asian indices also mirrored gains this morning with Nikkei, Hang Seng, Strait times and Kospi rising 0.5-1.5 per cent.