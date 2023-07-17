Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty At Fresh Record Highs; Just Dial Jumps 4%

Sensex Today: S&P BSE Sensex advanced around 120 points or 0.2 per cent to touch new all-time high of 66,188 levels in early deals. The upswing was on the back of gains in large-cap stocks like Power Grid, Adani Enteprises, Adani Ports, Britannia, Bajaj Auto, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, and Maruti Suzuki.

The NSE benchmark Nifty50 index notched a fresh record high level of 19,612.15 on Monday as it rallied around 50 points in the opening deals.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices, too, hit new lifetime highs of 29,509 and 33,926.7, rising up to 0.6 per cent.

HDFC Bank will announce first quarterly result since its merger with HDFC Ltd on July 1