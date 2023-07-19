Stock Market Updates: D-Street Bulls Charge! Sensex Tops 67K, Nifty Above 19,800; IndusInd Up 3%

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices hit fresh record highs in early deals on Wednesday as investors look at Q1FY24 results of India Inc. The S&P BSE Sensex quoted at 67,083, up 288 points, while the Nifty50 touched the 19,829-mark.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices moved in tandem with the benchmarks, rising 0.3 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.

All the sectoral indices were trading higher led by the Nifty IT index (up 0.76 per cent), the Nifty Bank index (0.45 per cent), and the Nifty Metal index (0.37 per cent).

Shares of L&T Technology Services were down 0.3 per cent after the company registered 13 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 311.1 crore in Q1FY24. Revenue from operations, however, saw a 14.7 per cent YoY jump to Rs 2,301 crore.

Polycab India shares advanced over 3 per cent after the company saw 82 per cent YoY surge in first-quarter profit, driven by higher sales in its mainstay wires and cables business.

Global Cues

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, supported by Wall Street gains on solid banking earnings.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.99 percent, or 322.87 points, at 32,816.76 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.99 percent, or 22.41 points, to 2,274.69.

US stocks advanced on Tuesday, partly boosted by a round of solid bank earnings which helped put the Dow on track for its longest streak of daily gains in more than two years.