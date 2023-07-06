Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat; Britannia Gains 3%, Eicher Extends Fall

Key benchmark indices opened largely muted on Thursday tracking losses across global markets following US Fed’s hawkish minutes, which showed officials reaffirmed the need for more rate hikes ahead. The BSE Sensex fell 12 points to 65,434, and the NSE Nifty50 was unchanged at 19,403.

Eicher Motors, Tata Steel, Indusnd Bank, Maruti, Hindalco led losses across the two indices, dropping up to 1 per cent.

On the flip side, Britannia, Power Grid, Nestle, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints and M&M were the top frontline gainers.

The broader markets continued their outperformance. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.4 per cent versus nearly flat BSE Sensex index.