Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat; Jio Fin Special Pre-Open Session Begins

Sensex Today: Benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index was moving on either side of the flat line on Thursday, testing the 67,000-mark, down about 100 points. The Nifty50, meanwhile, hovering around 19,800-mark.

Dr Reddy’s Divis Labs, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, and ICICI Bank were the top large-cap gainers, rising up to 1 per cent. Infosys, Hero Moto, Nestle India, Apollo Hospitals, and Cipla, on the other hand, were the top laggards.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up between 0.08 per cent and 0.3 per cent.

Among sectors, the Nifty IT index fell 0.8 per cent, followed by the Nifty FMCG index (down 0.3 per cent). On the upside, the Nifty PSU bank index was up 0.47 per cent.

The special pre-open session of Reliance Industries is underway to discover the price of Jio Financial Services and RIL (ex-JFS). Shares of Reliance Industries settled at Rs 2,840 apiece on Wednesday. Early trends suggest Jio Financial Services may list around Rs 239 apiece.

Global Cues

US stocks rose on Wednesday following earnings reports from a spate of banks and other big companies.

The S&P 500 rose 10.74, or 0.2%, at 4,565.72. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 109.28 points, or 0.3%, at 35,061.21. The Nasdaq composite edged up by 4.38, or less than 0.1%, at 14,358.02.

European shares closed higher on Wednesday, led by UK stocks after a faster-than-expected slowdown in British inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended up 0.3%, extending gains to the second straight session.

Asian stock markets mostly rose on Wednesday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.3% at 18,952.31. China’s Shanghai Composite ended flat at 3,198.84.