Stock Market Updates: Sensex Rises 350 pts, Hits New Record High; Nifty Above 19,050; IT Index Up 1%

Sensex Today: Key benchmark indices opened at new record high in Friday’s trade. The S&P BSE Sensex touched an all-time high of 64,311, while Nifty50 touched a fresh high of 19,080 levels.

Broader indices, too, exhibited strength as Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained up to 0.4 per cent. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, jumped 2 per cent.

Global Cues

Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Friday, dragged down by heavyweight technology shares as investors paused buying ahead of corporate earnings season, but the index is set to post a weekly gain.

The Nikkei index fell 0.53 per cent to 33,058.99 by the midday break. But the index is set to gain 0.85 per cent, recovering from its first weekly loss after 10 straight weeks of gains.

The Dow and the S&P 500 advanced on Thursday as bank shares rallied after major lenders cleared the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test, while strong economic data stoked expectations of further interest rate hikes from the central bank.