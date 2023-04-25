Stock Market Updates: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty Above 17,700; IndusInd Bank Rises 2%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dipped 4 points on Tuesday, to quote at 60,052 levels, while the Nifty50 index hovered around 17,730 levels.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap was flat with a mild downtick, and SmallCap indices was up 0.1 per cent.

Individually, shares of Welspun India surged 3 per cent as the company is set to consider buyback proposal on April 27.

Those of Mahindra Lifespace, meanwhile, added 2 per cent after the company said it has secured project to redevelop a housing society in Mumbai with an expected revenue potential of Rs 850 crore.

On the downside, Ipca Labs shares tumbled 8 per cent. The board approved the acquisition of 33.38 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Unichem Laboratories for Rs 1,034 crore from one of its promoter shareholders. Ipca is acquiring the stake at Rs 440 per equity share.

Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index gained 0.7 per cent, while the Nifty IT and Consumer Durable indices fell up to 1 per cent.

Global cues

Asia-Pacific markets were largely lower on Tuesday, following a similar session on Wall Street. Japanese markets were all higher with the Nikkei 225 up 0.54 per cent, and the Topix 0.74 per cent.

However, South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.15 per cent; Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid 0.46 per cent in early trade, while the Hang Seng Tech index saw a larger drop at 1.56 per cent; and Mainland Chinese markets were mixed.

Overnight in the US, the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.29 per cent, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.2 per cent, and the S&P 500 closed 0.09 per cent higher.

