Stock Market Updates: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty Below 17,400; ZEEL Jumps 4%

Sensex Today: Domestic markets had a tepid start on Tuesday morning as positive global sentiments failed to lift domestic investor sentiment. Key indices Nifty50 was flat below 17,400 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex traded flat around 59,246 levels.

Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices gained up to 0.3 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty Auto, Nifty Media indices surged up to 0.8 per cent, while Nifty Pharma index declined up to 1 per cent. Among individual stocks, Zee Entertainment jumped over 4 per cent after NCLAT stayed NCLT order’s of insolvency proceedings against the media firm.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets rose overnight, with Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite rising up to 0.6 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, inched higher as Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Topix, Kosdaq, and Kospi indices gained up to 1 per cent.

In the commodities basket, prices of Brent Crude declined marginally to $82 per barrel, while WTI Crude gained marginally to $76 per barrel.

