CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Stocks to WatchGDP DataEPFOBank FD Interest RatesNew Tax Regime
Home » business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty Below 17,400; ZEEL Jumps 4%
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty Below 17,400; ZEEL Jumps 4%

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 09:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today (Representative image)

Sensex Today (Representative image)

Sensex Today: Domestic markets had a firm start on Tuesday morning, amid positive global sentiments.

Sensex Today: Domestic markets had a tepid start on Tuesday morning as positive global sentiments failed to lift domestic investor sentiment. Key indices Nifty50 was flat below 17,400 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex traded flat around 59,246 levels.

Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices gained up to 0.3 per cent.
Sectorally, Nifty Auto, Nifty Media indices surged up to 0.8 per cent, while Nifty Pharma index declined up to 1 per cent. Among individual stocks, Zee Entertainment jumped over 4 per cent after NCLAT stayed NCLT order’s of insolvency proceedings against the media firm.
Global Cues
Globally, the US markets rose overnight, with Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite rising up to 0.6 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, too, inched higher as Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Topix, Kosdaq, and Kospi indices gained up to 1 per cent.
In the commodities basket, prices of Brent Crude declined marginally to $82 per barrel, while WTI Crude gained marginally to $76 per barrel.

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
Tags:
  1. sensex
first published:February 28, 2023, 09:21 IST
last updated:February 28, 2023, 09:26 IST
Read More