Stock Market Updates: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty Below 18,100; Key Points

Sensex Today: Indian indices opened on a flat note on Tuesday, January 10 amid mixed global cues after jumping over 1 per cent on Monday, amid buying in IT stocks.

Global Cues

Globally, Wall Street ended sharply off highs overnight. The Dow Jones fell 0.34 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.08 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.63 per cent.

Investors are waiting for US Fed chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at a central banking conference in Sweden, later tonight, just two days prior to the release of inflation report.

Nearer home, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.08 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.19 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi was flat this morning.

Read all the Latest Business News here