Stock Market Updates: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty Below 18,100; Key Points
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty Below 18,100; Key Points

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: January 10, 2023, 09:21 IST

New Delhi, India

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices started on a positive note on Tuesday after jumping over 1 per cent on Monday, amid buying in IT stocks.

Sensex Today: Indian indices opened on a flat note on Tuesday, January 10 amid mixed global cues after jumping over 1 per cent on Monday, amid buying in IT stocks.

Global Cues

Globally, Wall Street ended sharply off highs overnight. The Dow Jones fell 0.34 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.08 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.63 per cent.

Investors are waiting for US Fed chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at a central banking conference in Sweden, later tonight, just two days prior to the release of inflation report.

Nearer home, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.08 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.19 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi was flat this morning.

January 10, 2023, 09:21 IST
last updated:January 10, 2023, 09:21 IST
