Stock Market Updates: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty50 Above 18,050; Key Points

Sensex Today: Key benchmarks opened on a positive note today. Quarterly results, coupled with global trends, oil prices, and foreign fund flow, are expected to guide investors in Wednesday’s trade.

The S&P BSE Sensex was quoting at 60,708 levels in early deals, up 2 points or 0.09 per cent. The Nifty50, meanwhile, was at 18,076 levels.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices outrun frontline indices by gaining up to 0.2 per cent.

Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index led from the front, advancing 0.8 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). On the flipside, the Nifty Realty index fell 0.5 per cent to trade as the top dragging index on the exchange.

Global Cues

Asia-Pacific shares traded mixed as investors await the outcome of the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy meeting.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.66 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 0.17 per cent, China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.13 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was flat, and the Kospi lost 0.68 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones ended 1.14 per cent down on Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.14 per cent.

