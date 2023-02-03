Stock Market Updates: Sensex Reclaims 60k-Mark; Nifty Above 17,700; Titan Rallies 5%

Sensex Today: Indian domestic markets open higher in Friday’s trade, amid mixed global cues.

Benchmark indices Nifty50 climbed over 100 points to trade above 17,700 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex advanced over 400 points to reclaim 60,000 levels.

Broader markets, too, were upbeat in trade as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices surged up to 0.2 per cent. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, slipped over 2 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty Bank started trade in the positive territory, gaining up to 1 per cent. On the flipside, Nifty Realty, and Nifty Metal indices were bogged down in trade.

Index heavyweights State Bank of India, ITC apart from IndiGo, Bank of Baroda, Divi’s Labs are among a host of companies that will announce their third quarter results today.

Global Cues

Tokyo’s key Nikkei index opened higher Friday following rallies by US tech shares on forecast-beating results by Facebook owner Meta that boosted investor confidence about upcoming earnings from other giants.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.29 percent, or 78.97 points, at 27,481.02 in early trade, while the broader Topix index inched down 0.02 percent, or 0.34 points, to 1,964.83.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended higher on Thursday and touched roughly five-month highs as a more dovish-than-expected message from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted equities and Meta Platforms shares soared on rigorous cost controls.

Oil prices made modest gains in early trade on Friday but were heading for a second straight week of losses, as the market looked for more signs of a strong recovery in fuel demand in China to offset looming slumps in other major economies.

