Stock Market Updates: Sensex Reclaims 66,000, Nifty Around 19,600; Paytm Drops 2%

Sensex Today: Equity markets were trading with a positive bias in early deals on Tuesday supported by NTPC, Ultratech Cement, SBI, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Titan Company. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed the 66,000 level, up 46 points, while the Nifty50 quoted held above 19,600.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.3 per cent each.

Among sectors, all the key indices were swimming in the positive territory with the Nifty Pharma index was leading from the front with 0.6-per cent gain. The Nifty Media index aadvanced 0.5 per cent, while the Nifty Auto index added 0.3 per cent.

Global Cues

Asian share markets were mostly weaker while the U.S. dollar higher on Tuesday as investors awaited inflation readings from China and the United States to deliver an updated outlook on the health of the global economy.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.9% on Tuesday, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. The index is down 2.8% so far this month.

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday on the back of gains on Wall Street ahead of US inflation data later this week. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.40 percent, or 130.45 points, at 32,385.01 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.42 percent, or 9.63 points, to 2,293.56.

US stocks finished higher on Monday, regaining some of the ground lost last week, as investors added positions ahead of Thursday’s highly awaited U.S. inflation report.