Stock Market Updates: Sensex Rises 100 pts, Nifty Nears 19,300; Sula Vineyards Up 2%

Sensex Today: Domestic markets opened Friday’s trade on a positive note, amid mixed global cues.

Frontline indices the S&P BSE Sensex gained over 100 points to trade around 64,945 levels, while Nifty50 marginally gained above 19,300 levels.

Broader markets, on the other hand, ticked in green, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices climbing up to 0.3 per cent. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, slipped 1 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty Media and Nifty Metal indices surged up to 1 per cent, whereas Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Pharma indices sulked in red.

Global Cues

Asian shares edged higher on Friday as China stepped up efforts to support its housing sector and stabilise the yuan, though investors remained cautious ahead of US jobs data that could make or break the case for further rate hikes.

The dollar was on course to snap a six-week winning streak against major peers on Friday, as it headed into a pivotal monthly US jobs report that is likely to inform the path for Federal Reserve policy over coming months.