Stock Market Updates: Sensex Rises 120 pts, Nifty Above 17,350; Eicher Motors Gains 2%
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Rises 120 pts, Nifty Above 17,350; Eicher Motors Gains 2%

Curated By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 09:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today

Sensex Today: Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on April 3 with Nifty above 17,400.

The Sensex was up 95.96 points or 0.16% at 59,087.48, and the Nifty was up 30.00 points or 0.17% at 17,389.80. About 1537 shares advanced, 530 shares declined, and 130 shares unchanged.

ONGC, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Life were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were BPCL, Asian Paints, Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries and HUL.

Global Cues

Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday following global market rallies as data showed inflation slowing in the eurozone and the United States.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.58 percent, or 161.87, to 28,203.35 at the open, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.57 percent, or 11.51 points, to 2,015.01.

Wall Street rallied more than 1% on Friday and the Nasdaq notched its biggest quarterly percentage gain since June 2020, as signs of cooling inflation bolstered hopes the Federal Reserve might soon end its aggressive interest rate hikes.

Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com.
first published:April 03, 2023, 09:29 IST
last updated:April 03, 2023, 09:29 IST